Gather round friends: A.GIRL and Thandi Phoenix headline Granville Nights

Granville, mark your calendars for the final event of Granville Nights in Sydney, happening on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at The Granville Centre.

This free evening promises an engaging blend of music, art, and community connections.

Leading the musical lineup are A.GIRL and Thandi Phoenix, two acclaimed artists known for their distinct styles and captivating performances.

A.GIRL brings her Maori R&B flair and impressive rap skills, while Thandi Phoenix offers a dynamic fusion of soul, R&B, and electronic influences.

Accompanying the live music is DJ Levins, who will keep the energy high with a curated selection of beats.

Art enthusiasts can explore “The Microdot,” a solo exhibition by Dacchi Dang, at the Granville Centre Art Gallery. Dang’s work offers a thought-provoking exploration of the Australian landscape through a multicultural lens.

And of course, no community event is complete without good food. El’s Fried Chicken food truck will be on-site, serving up delicious fare for attendees to enjoy.

Admission is free for all ages, so gather your friends and family and be part of this memorable event.

For more information and updates, visit the Granville Nights website and social media channels. We look forward to seeing you there!

Granville Nights is a series of after hours cultural programs at The Granville Centre and the Granville Centre Art Gallery celebrating art, music, food and community.

Granville Nights at The Granville Centre

Thursday 18 April 2024, 5-9pm

All Ages and Free