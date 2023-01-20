Guarantees is Thandi Phoenix’s first independent release which see a new chapter for her after a lot of changes personally and professionally.

Coming in as a four piece — Thandi, two synths, acoustic guitar and cajon, cabasa and shaker — were instant fire jamming on a version of Guarantees that the band had only arranged that morning.

This was a very exciting performance in our new studio, Noise Machines, and will have you bopping your head and also empowering you to think about those relationships that are not so healthy for you.

Here’s what Thandi Phoenix had to say about Guarantees before taking the stage:

“This song I wrote about a situation where I had to set my boundaries and distance myself from someone, because when someone treats you in a way you don’t want to be treated you have to stand up for yourself, and look after yourself.

So this song is about not taking shit from nobody, and expecting people to act in a way that’s for your best interests.”

Check out the performance below:

To find out more about Thandi Phoenix head over to her Instagram.

To find out more about our sponsors please head to their websites: AVID and Mojave Audio.