Lollapalooza are streaming an insane lineup this weekend, featuring Aussie talent

In case you’ve been living under a rock, everything has been cancelled. Everything. Restaurants have restrictions, universities are closed, hugging is banned, and, of course, gigs. Enter Lollapalooza.

It’s been pretty gut-wrenching watching artists cancel gigs and promotions for their music. Luckily for us, Lollapalooza are hosting an enormous virtual festival this weekend, boasting a number of homegrown acts.

Lollapalooza are delivering the iso goods with this incredible line-up for their virtual streaming festival, including performances from Lorde, Alison Wonderland, Skegss, WAFIA, and H.E.R.

The virtual Lollapalooza kicked off this morning at 8am AEST and the streaming numbers are already off the charts. Featuring over 150 archival and newly-recorded performances from the likes of Lorde, Metallica, and Paul McCartney, the festival has definitely got you all booked out for the next four days.

Check out this incredible line up:

To help raise funds for three of their partnering charities: Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote, Michelle Obama and Chicago mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will be making special appearances. There’s also going to be an incredible tribute to David Bowie from Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

While live gigs still seem lightyears away, it’s comforting to know that virtual events may become the best way for us to experience live music at the moment. So chuck on your wristbands, ready your concert-voice, and jam out to this insane virtual gig for the next four days.

Check out the festival here.