Ra Ra Viper’s ‘Big Speak’ (Live from Happy) Hits Spotify!

Ra Ra Viper’s ‘Big Speak’ is here to shake up your queue.

Fremantle’s powerhouse five-piece Ra Ra Viper has officially dropped their explosive single ‘Big Speak’ (Live from Happy) on Spotify.

Recorded at Noise Machines studio, the track—now available for streaming—showcases the band’s signature blend of driving rhythms, razor-sharp lyricism, and unrelenting energy.

Originally performed as part of their Live from Happy set, ‘Big Speak’ is a fierce anthem anchored by a killer bassline and layered with the band’s trademark introspection.

Frontman Bolty describes the track as a reflection on privilege and its consequences, a recurring theme in Ra Ra Viper’s music.

“The lyrics were a bit more difficult for this one,” he admits, “but we fell back on a classic Ra Ra theme—reflections on how privilege can come back to bite us if we’re not careful to keep it in check.”

The studio version of ‘Big Speak’ captures the same raw intensity as their live performance, further honed by producer Andy Lawson.

The track leans into the band’s evolution, blending ferocious punk energy with darker, more technical arrangements—drawing comparisons to the likes of IDLES, Fontaines D.C., and Thee Oh Sees.

Now available on Spotify, ‘Big Speak’ (Live from Happy) is a must-listen for fans of raucous, thought-provoking rock.

If this track is any indication, Ra Ra Viper’s rise is only just beginning.

Stream ‘Big Speak’ on Spotify now and stay connected with Ra Ra Viper via Instagram.