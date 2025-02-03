Ra Ra Viper aren’t here to mess around. Swinging by Noise Machines studio for a Live From Happy session, the Fremantle five-piece laid down a searing rendition of their title track ‘Big Speak’—a track that embodies exactly why they’re fast becoming one of the country’s most electrifying live acts.

Anchored by a killer bassline ‘Big Speak’ evolved from a stripped-back jam into a full-blown anthem, with the band leaning hard into their signature blend of driving rhythms and no-bullshit lyricism.

“The lyrics were a bit more difficult for this one,” admits frontman Bolty, “but we fell back on a classic Ra Ra theme—reflections on how privilege can come back to bite us if we’re not careful to keep it in check.”

That introspection runs deep through Ra Ra Viper’s debut album, a record that distills their evolution from pub-circuit upstarts to a band with serious artistic weight. What started as a side project has morphed into something more—something they’ll look back on in years to come and know they left it all on the table. “We poured blood, sweat, and emotion into this album over the last seven months,” they say. “It captures a moment in our lives in a way that will have a lasting impact.”

With Andy Lawson (Noah Dillon, Verge Collection) at the helm, the band pushed into new sonic territory, experimenting with three-guitar arrangements and sharper, more technical compositions—without losing the raucous, sweat-drenched energy that made them such a thrilling live act in the first place.

The result? A record that sways between ferocity and vulnerability, tapping into the dark, unrelenting energy of IDLES and Fontaines D.C., the murky jazz-punk of King Krule, and the breakneck chaos of Thee Oh Sees. Big Speak is a warning, a gut-punch, and a victory lap all rolled into one.

If this Live From Happy session is anything to go by, Ra Ra Viper’s rise is only just beginning.

Stay connected to Ra Ra Viper via Instagram.

Shout to StringJoy, creators of the world’s finest guitar and bass strings.

To find out more check out their Instagram or head over to their website StringJoy.