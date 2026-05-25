Happy Mag & Kraken Black Spiced Rum launch ‘Legendary Sessions’

A brand-new live music series putting Australia’s loudest underground artists front and centre.

Happy Mag is teaming up with The Kraken Black Spiced Rum to launch Legendary Sessions: a brand-new live music series spotlighting some of the most exciting names coming out of Australia’s rap, rock, punk, alternative and heavy scenes right now.

Filmed inside Happy’s studio, Legendary Sessions captures artists entirely in their element. Expect raw live performances, unfiltered conversations, and a beautiful dose of chaos.

Inspired by the dark visuals and energy from the depth of the oceans in which the Legendary Kraken lurks, the series stays firmly grounded in what matters most: Australia’s evolving live music culture and the artists pushing it forward.

Across the coming months, expect a curated mix of emerging acts and established heavyweights from around the country, doing what they do best in a space built for noise.

How to watch: The first episodes and live sessions drop every Wednesday and Friday starting June 3.

Big thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for helping bring this series to life.