Miley Cyrus shares the epic lineup for her NYE party

Sia, Latto, Fletcher and SNL’s Chloe Fineman lead the lineup for Miley Cyrus’ NBC special, New Year’s Eve Party, co-hosted by Dolly Parton.

Back in November, Miley Cyrus announced her forthcoming TV special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, revealing her godmother, Dolly Parton, as co-host. Now, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker has shared the star-studded lineup for this year’s special.

Musical guests for the evening include Grammy-nominated Aussie artist Sia, American pop star Fletcher, rapper Latto, LA rock band Liily, and hip hop group Rae Sremmurd.

Elsewhere on the bill are Saturday Night Live favourites including Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

2022 marks Miley Cyrus’ second time as host of the special. Last year, she co-hosted the event with comedian and SNL alumni, Pete Davidson, who has this year been replaced by country music icon and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton.

The Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special will be filmed in Miami, and air via NBC on Saturday (December 31) at 10:30 pm ET. The event will also be live-streamed on the channel Peacock. As stated by Dolly Parton in the YouTube clip above, “It’s gonna be legendary.”

Jen Neal, Executive VP of NBC Universal Television and Streaming, says: “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.”