What’s going on with Britney Spears and her estranged mother?

In a surprise move, Britney Spears has extended an olive branch to her estranged mother Lynne Spears via a recent Instagram post.

Britney Spears’s Instagram is known for her expressive ramblings where she shares her painful thoughts and experiences revolving around her traumatic experience during the conservatorship she was forced into when she was twenty-six. She uses Instagram to revel in self-expression as she posts lots of naked pictures and dance videos of herself where she is expressing and taking back ownership of her body.

Since 2008, Britney has been under conservatorship regulations for 13 years, with restrictive surveillance from her father Jamie Lynn. It’s been a long journey for her to be free from the abusive authority of her father who controlled her personal and financial decisions. During an intense court testimony from Spears in 2020, she revealed that she was made to take mood stabilizer lithium while under the conservatorship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

As she battled to be released from the conservatorship over the years, she regularly spoke out against her father, and other family members, on social media and expressed the hurt she felt for being abandoned by those she loved.

In one of her Instagram posts, she shares a post saying; “Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat sh*t and step on Legos,” Britney was much more direct and included references to both her father Jamie and younger sister, Jamie Lynn in the caption. “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas …” she wrote. “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

The Gimme More pop star recently had a change of heart towards her mother as she invited her mum to meet up with her for coffee in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she wrote in the caption of a selfie she took in Mexico.

Back in October, Lynne attempted an apology for all the pain that Britney suffered under the conservatorship and begged her to discuss it in person.

“I am sooo sorry for your pain!” Lynne wrote in an Instagram comment. “I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me, so I can speak to you in person. Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Rightfully so, Britney did not accept her mother’s attempt to reconcile by replying, “Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself!!! And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind… I pray you all burn in hell !!!”

It’s completely understandable that Britney has taken her own time to heal, process and express the pain her family has caused her, and she has the right to never forgive them. However, if she feels a coffee with her mother is a step forward in her healing process, then she deserves that.