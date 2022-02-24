Britney Spears is still mad but apologised for calling her sister scum

The Spears sisters have been having it out publicly and most recently, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn for “lying” in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney has referred to her sister’s interviews and overall version of their story as “kind of insane” in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ???” Britney said about Jamie Lynn, as reported by Billboard.

“It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

“Momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms !!!!” Britney wrote.

“You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much.”

“I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy a** can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!!

“You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane.

“I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny.”

More to come.