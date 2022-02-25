‘Fallout: New Vegas 2’ developments

It’ll still take a couple of years to make Fallout: New Vegas 2, but early talks around the title have started internally at Microsoft.

It’s been over a decade since Obsidian Entertainment developed Fallout: New Vegas was released, and, for a spin-off, it was a title that was well-received by fans and critics, scoring 84 on Metacritic.

It was loved so much that fans created a mod that allowed for players to enjoy specific elements of Fallout: New Vegas in Fallout 4.

Industry insider Jeff Grubb shared news of talks on his premium Giantbomb show Grubbsnax. Grubb said:

“This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2‘,” Grubb continued, adding that “We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality.”

Fans started to theorise and pray for a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas back in 2020 when Microsoft acquired Bethesda.

Earlier, in 2018, Microsoft acquired Obsidian, so now they have all of the pieces of the pie to make such a sequel a reality.

I guess that dreams really do come true.