The Knicks won, and New York’s celebrities completely lost their minds

The day the concrete jungle turned into a zoo.

As the streets of New York City slowly morphed into the streets of Gotham City, Knicks fans and celebrities cherished the sweet victory of an NBA Championship.

While the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks played the great game of basketball, the internet played the great game of spotting iconic celebs in the stands.

Some familiar faces included Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet and Giancarlo Esposito.

With a 53-year drought-ending win, the city and its celebs went absolutely mental. Taxis were stomped on, traffic cones were thrown, and bus stops shattered under the weight of fans.

The court experienced the same craziness, albeit dialled down slightly.

The most outrageous of the bunch was Timothée Chalamet’s contribution to the chaos, as he showered himself and the Knicks team with champagne.

A video of him dissing the Oscars has also been making the rounds on social media, with the actor declaring he would “way rather this [win] than the Oscars”.

This sly jab comes after Chalamet’s second loss in the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards.

Other moments included Ben Stiller taking the Knicks’ whiteboard from the coach, and Spike Lee hugging seemingly every player on the court.

Long-time Knicks fan Fat Joe was also seen trying to wave and distract Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. He’s been increasingly vocal about the Knicks throughout the Finals, even expressing his hope that his latest track, Victory Lap (Him), would soundtrack a new era of New York basketball glory.

He’s also become known for one particularly outrageous Finals take this year, declaring: “This is the greatest unification of the city since 9/11.”

Even celebs who couldn’t make it to the game shared in the excitement. Cardi B, who performed during the Game 3 halftime show, went live on Instagram as the Knicks secured the win, watching from the comfort of her basement.

Today, the concrete jungle recovers from the night before, with 63 reported arrests, 10 injured NYPD officers, one person shot and four people stabbed.