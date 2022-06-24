LISTEN: FLETCHER – ‘Her Body Is Bible’

FLETCHER unveils her irresistible new single, Her Body Is Bible ahead of debut LP launch and Aussie tour.

Happy Pride Month release! American pop songstress and rising queer icon FLETCHER has unleashed an enticing new track, Her Body Is Bible. The soul-igniting tune is anthemic, inspiring, and sees FLETCHER soar to new heights of unabashed self-expression.

The song offers a taste of her forthcoming debut LP, Girl Of My Dreams, set for release on September 16 via Capitol Records. Following the record launch, FLETCHER will embark on her first Aussie tour, performing shows across the east coast in August. Stream Her Body Is Bible below.