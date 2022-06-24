WATCH: Pearl Jam fan with terminal illness joins the band onstage

A Pearl Jam fan with ALS had his dreams come true this week when he was invited up onstage during a Berlin show: “We love you Roland.”

A terminally ill Pearl Jam fan by the name of Roland Mandel nearly had his dreams crushed when he discovered that all 12 of the June 21 concert venue’s wheelchair-access spots had been taken up. Having been diagnosed with ALS in 2021, Loudwire reports that Mandel only has “a few months to live,” and that one of his final wishes was to see the band live at their Berlin concert.

Refusing to give up, Mandel’s family and friends wrote to the venue and show organiser to explain the situation. Thankfully, their pleas were answered, and a spot was reserved for Mandel to enjoy the concert. During the show, the band played a cover of the Ramones’ I Believe In Miracles. Shortly thereafter, Mandel was assisted onto the stage, to have a memorable moment with his favourite group.

“He should also experience this special night. He worked his ass off to be here tonight,” said Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, to the audience. “We love you Roland.”

Watch this heart-melting moment take place below: