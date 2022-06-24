Sydney Punk band Bloods recently visited the Live from Happy Studios with their single Thinking of You Thinking of Me.
The single Thinking of You Thinking of Me was released on the 13th of May 2022, and it’s a head-nodding track with classic punk feels, that’s about the uselessness of blame when a relationship breaks down.
Bloods gave us a brilliant stripped-back duo performance that they self-confessed had never done before.
Thinking of You Thinking of Me was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
The band’s punk attitude and the song’s narrative carried across perfectly as MC and Mike strummed their guitars and sang in harmony.
Here’s what MC — the singer of Bloods — had to say about Thinking of You Thinking of Me before taking to the stage:
“Thinking of You Thinking of Me was written as a therapy exercise and it’s about how useless blame is when a relationship breaks down. Musically it was inspired by Iggy Pop’s song Candy. I love how that song brings you into the narrative of these two people.”
Check out the performance below:
For more on Bloods, head over to their Facebook page.