Sydney Punk band Bloods recently visited the Live from Happy Studios with their single Thinking of You Thinking of Me.

The single Thinking of You Thinking of Me was released on the 13th of May 2022, and it’s a head-nodding track with classic punk feels, that’s about the uselessness of blame when a relationship breaks down.

Bloods gave us a brilliant stripped-back duo performance that they self-confessed had never done before.

Thinking of You Thinking of Me was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.