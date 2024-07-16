Ditch the dodgy pub grub: Here are 6 New bangin Kic Ready Meals by Dineamic

Let’s face it, life on the road – or even in the studio – can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to health.

But fear not, Happy fam! There’s a new wave of mindful nosh that lets you focus on gigs and good times, not dodgy takeaways or your maccas addiction.

Dineamic are dishing up a fresh range of Ready Meals in collab with Kic, the app that’s all about ditching the toxic wellness crap and embracing feeling good from the inside out. Think of it as your own personal PT in your pocket, serving up over 1000 workouts, 800 banging recipes, and 100 meditations – all without the pressure of before-and-after pics or scales. Sound good? Hell yeah.

This new Dineamic x Kic range is all about healthy convenience, minus the compromise. They’re committed to sustainable packaging, so you can fuel your gigs without trashing the planet. Plus, they use only local free-range, grass-fed, and sustainably-sourced ingredients.

Basically, they’ve taken Kic’s most popular recipes and transformed them into delicious, nutritious ready meals that are perfect for:

– Smashing in between soundchecks

– Refueling after a killer gig sesh

– Basically, anytime you need a break from the kitchen (because let’s be honest, who has time for that?)

Plus, these bad boys are cheaper than buying all the ingredients yourself, meaning more dosh for that essential new pedal or that extra night on tour.

Flavour that Won’t Leave You Wanting More

For their debut, Dineamic and Kic have cooked up a six-meal strong selection that’ll have your taste buds thanking you. Here’s a taster:

Ginger Lime Fish Curry: A soul-soothing, light, and fragrant number featuring sustainably sourced Hoki and brown rice.

Pesto Chicken with Casarecce Pasta: Because pesto is life, and this one’s got a protein punch too.

Baked Chicken Enchilada with Corn Tortillas: Fiesta time! This free-range cheesy chicken dish is trending for a reason.

Moroccan Chicken with Turmeric Rice & Currants: Exotic flavours meet healthy goodness.

Tuscan Chicken with Broccoli & Pasta: A classic combo that never gets old.

Cashew Satay Udon Bowl with Tofu: Vegans rejoice! This protein-packed option is full of flavour.

So ditch the dodgy diner food and embrace the future of feel-good eats. Dineamic and Kic’s ready meals are the perfect way to keep your body and mind happy, on the road or at home.

Now you can focus on what really matters – making killer music (and maybe attending all those gigs you keep missing because, well, food prep).

Head here to check out the Full Kic Ready Made Menu.