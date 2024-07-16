Oliver Link has a searing message for an ex on latest singles ‘Paranoia’ and ‘show me what i hate’

Oliver Link has traced the downfall of a relationship on his new singles, ‘Paranoia’ and ’show me what i hate’

The tracks, released in May and July, respectively, chart the Gold Coast musician and producer’s experience with a romance turned sour, with ‘Paranoia’ beginning the story as bouncy trap beats lay the groundwork for a catchy hip-hop cut.

The track is carried by hypnotic, almost-psychedelic rhythms, helped along by a constant whirring synth line and infectious percussive flairs.

There’s scattering beats and immersive 808s, and all of it contributes to the kind of hip-hop revelry that recalls the likes of bbno$.

Much of this sound is owed to Link’s masterful cadence, which stretches flexibly around the beat and sees him deliver countless melodies that are destined for earworm status.

Lyrically, ‘Paranoia’ follows Link as he is clouded in joint smoke and is reminded of his partner as a result.

Even amidst a busy work week, Link sings of “I just did 84 hours in a week ive been working all day ive got blisters on my feet, still find a way to run my tongue on this BEAT, same way I do it with her in the sheets”



On what might be the catchiest hook of the year, Link croons: “Day to day to day I wish I was with you/ Day to day to day I’m trapped inside a memory of you.”

Whatever romance Link feels on ‘Paranoia’ is quickly forgotten on ‘show me what i hate’, a more searing counterpart that sees him revel in the spite he feels for his ex.

Opting for a more acoustic feel, the track maintains Link’s knack for hip-hop stylings while incorporating more discernible instruments like punchy drums and guitar melodies.

There’s electronic flourishes, too, like the dream-pop synths on the post-chorus and the atmospheric synth lines that adorn every moment of the track.

It’s a track that leans more into Link’s poppier tendencies, with catchy refrains, layered harmonies and brisk runtime that never overstays its welcome.

This more carefree sound — which feels like something off a Dominic Fike record — belies the song’s otherwise scorching lyrics, which find Link in a moment of pure vexation about a former flame.

Among other quips, he sings of someone who “should’ve listened to your mum when she said you were crazy,” and who he simply “wish [would] go away.” Elsewhere, he recalls “argu[ing] everyday” and how he “should’ve ended it right there.”

It’s an infinitely relatable track for anyone whose frustration at an ex has reached boiling point, and it showcases Link’s clear ability to tap into universal feelings about young love.

Together with ‘Paranoia’, ‘show me what i hate’ is the work of a versatile and engaging musician, who toes the line of hip-hop, psychedelia and pop to create a sound that feels wholly unique.

Listen to Oliver Link’s latest singles ‘Paranoia’ and ‘show me what i hate’ below.