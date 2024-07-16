Highlights from NITH Finalists Party at The Lady Hampshire Saturday night

A huge thank you to everyone who came out and supported the Needle In The Hay (NITH) finalists party at The Lady Hampshire on Saturday!

Headliner and NITH winner, Joan & The Giants absolutely smashed it, but the night wasn’t just about the winners! We were blown away by the talent of all the NITH finalists: Noah Vernon, Yasmina Sadiki and FVNERAL. These rising stars are definitely ones to watch!

A massive shoutout to Zenith, Minor Figures, Brixton, Neumann, Kraken Rum, Heaps Normal and Fender and to all our incredible prize partners for making this all possible.

Needle In The Hay is an annual event by Happy Mag that champions and empowers emerging musicians at a crucial stage in their careers. This year’s competition boasted a prize pool exceeding $50,000, featuring vinyl pressing, top-notch recording equipment, and invaluable software packages.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next NITH competition! It’s a fantastic platform to showcase your talent and take your music to the next level.