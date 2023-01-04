Queen’s Brian May wants people to call him “Sir Bri” from now on

Brian May celebrates his knighthood with an Instagram video announcing his new preferred title of address: “Sir Bri.”

Brian May has officially been knighted by King Charles III. In celebration of the honorary event, the Queen guitarist and songwriter posted a video on Instagram, thanking his supporters and stating his philanthropic intentions post-knighthood.

“I’ve just come on here to say thank you so much for all of your messages of congratulations following the announcement of my knighthood,” declared May. “I’m very thrilled, and very touched by the love that’s come from you.”