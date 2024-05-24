Fall in love with Lauryn Hill all over again with her 5 finest moments

Lauryn Hill has solidified herself as a monumental figure in R&B with her debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

She is long thought of as the queen of R&B, headlining numerous festivals and dominating stages over the years, including a number here in Australia. Ms. Lauryn Hill is a true musical icon.

Her legacy is huge, with a ridiculous amount of awards, nominations and accolades under her belt, it’s safe to say that she has earned her title. In celebration of Apple Music bestowing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as the number one best album of all time, we revisited Ms. Hill and her discography to capture some of her finest moments.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is a story book unto herself. Her effortless style and experimental approach to the blues has placed her in a league of her own, needless to say it wasn’t hard to come up with a few examples of where she has dominated the global music stage.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

A pivotal moment in Hill’s career, her 1998 record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill sold 12 million copies and was responsible for her nomination in ten categories at the 1999 Grammy Awards, a first for any female artist.

The awards saw her walk away with another record of five wins in one ceremony, including prizes for Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best New Artist. Apple has recently named her debut album, the best album of all time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sister Act

It wouldn’t be the first time a member of the musical community took a left turn into the film and television industry. Ray Charles, Cher, Justin Timberlake, even Kirin J Callinan have all made their acting forays to differing degrees of success or acclaim.

If you’re a fan of soul and of Whoopee Goldberg, then look out for a beautiful and transcendent appearance from one Ms. Lauryn Hill in Sister Act. Playing one of the local choir girls, her vocals are the highlight of the whole film.

Fugees

Before Ms. Lauryn Hill the independent performer, there was the Fugees. Her group alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras quickly became a central figure in New Jersey and then the world. Borrowing from elements of reggae, R&B and hip-hop, Fugees hit a huge 17 million copies for their debut album The Score.

A combination of soulful vocalist Hill and producers and rappers Wyclef and Pras, theirs is a crew which solidified Ms. Lauryn Hill as a legitimate and respected figure in the hip-hop community of the 1990s and years thereafter.

MTV Unplugged Session

In 2002, Lauryn Hill delivered a raw and emotional performance for MTV Unplugged No. 2.0. Stripped down with just her voice and guitar, Hill’s honesty and vulnerability in this performance showcased her talent and depth as an artist, making it a memorable moment in her career.