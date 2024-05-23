Lauren Hill’s Debut Album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)’ Named Apple Music’s Best Album of All Time 

The iconic singer reacts to her debut album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)’ ranking number one on Apples 100 Best Albums of all time

Lauryn Hill’s debut (and only) studio album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, has been crowned the number one album of all time by Apple Music.

The legendary rapper and singer-songwriter claimed her rightful place in the top spot of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time, beating out several classics, including Prince, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson.

Upon receiving the news, Lauryn Hill told Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

The top 10 albums were revealed on Wednesday, accompanied by a special roundtable broadcast hosted by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, alongside Nile Rodgers and singer Maggie Rogers discussing the tracks.

Reflecting on Lauryn Hill’s victory, Zane Lowe managed to put words to what we’ve all been feeling.

“This album doesn’t just resonate with the people who were around when it came out and who hold it dear. It has not dated, not even a fraction. In fact, it feels more fresh and more relevant the more you listen to it… There are a lot of young artists hearing it, and it’s becoming part of their artistic DNA. It’s inspiring and influencing them… It’s timeless.”

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Maggie Rogers also chimed in on this brilliant record. “Lauryn brought everybody with her on this record. She brought her community.

“You’re in the kitchen; you’re in the living room with her. You hear people; you hear the voices talking… It’s so open and so expansive and so direct… To have an artist like Lauryn Hill be the number one, that means a lot.”

Whether you’re familiar with this groundbreaking record, or you’re hearing of it for the first time because of this list, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has been solidified in history as one of the most brilliant albums of all time.

Lauryn Hill was, and remains, a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades.

Words By Annalise Lordess