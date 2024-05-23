Apple Music unveils the 100 Best Albums of all time!

Apple Music Reveals Top 10 Albums of All Time: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Takes the Top Spot

Joined by special guests legendary record producer, writer, and performer Nile Rodgers and Grammy-nominated artist and producer Maggie Rogers, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden sat down on Wednesday to react to the top 10.

Crafted by Apple Music’s team, alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals, the list is what Apple has dubbed a ‘modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest records ever made’.

Independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music, this list is a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.

Join us as we journey through some of the most iconic moments in music history courtesy of Apple Music.

Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé



Nevermind (1991), Nirvana



Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse

good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar

Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder

Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean

Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution

Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles

Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill

Claiming its rightful spot as number one on Apple Music’s Best Albums of all time, this album is a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself.

As her debut – and only – solo studio album, this album solidifies Lauryn as a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades.

Head here for Lauryn Hill’s reaction, and stay tuned for the complete list of Apple’s hottest albums 100 of all time!

Words By Annalise Lordess.