The Next Princess of Pop? Romy Mars, daughter of Sofia Coppola, Launches Music Career with 2 Debut Songs

Following in her mum and dads footsteps, Romy Mars is a case in point for talent running in the family

Romy Mars has surprised us all by launching her music career on Wednesday.

At 17, the daughter of Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars dropped her first two singles, “Stuck Up” and “From a Distance.”

The debut pair of songs were written by Romy herself and are produced by singer-songwriter Claud, who delivered one of the best albums of last year with ‘Supermodels’.

Reminiscent of current pop icons Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter – “Stuck Up” and “From a Distance” capture the sound of teen angst and young love with bubblegum-pop vocals.

These summery bedroom-pop tracks showcase the teen’s talent, with her soft-spoken vocals singing us a lullaby of a summer romance turned sour.

The rising star’s mother, Sofia Coppola, took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter on the debut release.

“So proud of Romy’s first 2 songs out today! Thank you to Claud for producing @claud.mp3. Link in bio”

Although she was raised (mostly) out of the limelight, you may recognise Romy from her virality on TikTok last year.

The daughter of the critically acclaimed director and Phoenix frontman revealed that she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on her dad’s credit card to have dinner with a “camp friend.”

And you would do it too (if your parents could afford to charter a helicopter).

In the TikTok, Romy also revealed that her parents’ “biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.”

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid”.

Although she may be the daughter of two of our Hollywood favs, her talent speaks for itself.

We can’t wait to see what’s next from this rising pop-princess.

Listen to “Stuck Up” and “From a Distance” below.

Words By Annalise Lordess