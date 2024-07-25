Jimi The Kween is a whirlwind. With a charisma that could power a small city, they swept into the Happy Mag office to share the goods on their latest releases.

Fresh from dropping the fierce anthem “Don’t Touch The Hair”, Jimi is already hot on the heels of their next release, “Starlight” – a Tim Commandeur remix featuring Zoe Badwi that’s set to drop August 2nd. Dance floors across the globe look out, because Jimi’s star is undeniably on the rise.

This is an artist who doesn’t just make music; they craft anthems. With a refreshing fearless authenticity, Jimi has captured hearts and dancefloors alike. Tracks like “Venus Bitch” and “Interstellar (Ra Ta Ta)” have cemented their status as a bonafide pop star, but it’s their ability to create inclusive spaces that truly sets them apart.

“Don’t Touch The Hair” is more than just a banger; it’s a rallying cry for self-respect and queer empowerment. Jimi’s voice is a force of nature, and this track is a testament to their raw talent. As a pioneer in drag, DJing (You won’t find a cooler DJ), and club culture, they’re rewriting the rulebook on what it means to be a star.

With a tour spanning from London to Ibiza, Jimi’s star is only going to burn brighter. The world is watching, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

Stay connected with Jimi the Kween via Instagram

Cheers to tixel for making this interview possible.