Pixies Announce Massive 2025 Australian Tour: Two-Night Residencies in Four Cities

Big Fan of Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde? This Tour Announce Will Blow Your Mind

The Pixies are gearing up for their most ambitious Australian tour in years, bringing their high-octane, genre-defining sound to four cities in November 2025.

This tour will see the alt-rock legends take the stage for two consecutive nights in each city, treating fans to a unique double-header of music that spans their iconic back catalogue and their latest album, The Night The Zombies Came.

On the first night, expect a deep dive into the heart of the band’s legacy, as they perform two of their most beloved albums—Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde—in their entirety.

These records, which helped cement the Pixies’ place in rock history, will be delivered with all the raw energy and precision that fans have come to expect.

Night two will bring the hits, a career-spanning setlist, and a selection of new material from The Night The Zombies Came, which has already earned praise for its fearless, experimental sound.

The tour kicks off on November 8 and 9 at Fremantle Prison, then hits Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 13 and 14, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on November 16 and 17, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on November 19 and 20.

Tickets go on sale November 26, with presales beginning on November 22 for Mastercard holders and Live Nation members.

For the Pixies, this is more than a tour—it’s a celebration of their enduring influence on the music scene. With their recent performances at All Points East and Glasgow’s sold-out Academy show, the band is proving once again that they remain at the forefront of rock’s vanguard.

For ticket info and full tour details, visit pixiesmusic.com.