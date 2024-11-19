Bistro Plate create alt-rock dreamlands with “The Afternoon Shift”

Bistro Plate have just dropped their latest single, “The Afternoon Shift,” a dreamy alt-rock soundscape that’s equal parts introspective and addictive

Made up of Josh Thompson, Eli Wilson, and Aunty Alan, this one-of-a-kind trio from the NSW Northern coastline are fast becoming a name to know in the indie scene.

Their latest offering, “The Afternoon Shift,” is the band’s fourth single and a clear leap forward in their sound—a lush, layered evolution that hints at bigger things to come.

Blurring the lines between punk grit and dream-pop shimmer, Bistro Plate channel the best bits of indie and alternative music into something that feels uniquely theirs.

This track is a shoegaze indie-pop dream—imagine Snail Mail’s moody introspection paired with Cocteau Twins-style harmonies thrown in for good measure. Bistro Plate are shaping up to be your next obsession.

“The Afternoon Shift” is an ode to the many oyster farming experiences of Wilson and Thompson – yes, you read that right – who, for a short period of time, were living a similar, seafood-oriented lifestyle.

Sonically, it’s a genre-blurring gem, drawing from the band’s diverse influences—from Blue Smiley to Title Fight to Ovlov—crafting a rich, emotionally charged atmosphere that permeates their entire sound.

The song kicks off with a dreamy blend of swirling, sparkly guitar riffs, which flourish into a heavy, rock-inspired chorus.

The vocal offerings, while floating in and out of the track here and there like a coastal breeze, create a dense and rich mood, furthering the sense of reflection and introspection.

Punchy drums and a moreish rhythm allow “The Afternoon Shift” to sound like the soundtrack to a wild and unabashed dream, full of roving riffs and melancholic melodies.

It’s a highly addictive track, complete with layered guitars and dreamy verses that take you on a shoegaze journey.

If you’re still hooked on their last single, “Bag Stall”, you’ll love this one. While that track leaned more into punky alt-rock territory, this latest release shows a softer, more introspective side of the band.

Inspired by Adventure Time’s Tree Trunks (because why not?) and their wild, earthy experiences, “The Afternoon Shift” is an enigmatic, swoon-worthy standout you’ll want on repeat.

Listen to “The Afternoon Shift” ‘Below: