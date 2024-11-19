West Australian indie-rockers Great Gable dropped by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, giving us a stripped-back take on their latest single, “Hometown.”

The track is off their new album Small Fry, which has been making a big splash since its release. The record feels like a love letter to their home state, full of warmth and nostalgia.

It’s their first time recording in Perth since 2018, and the collaboration with Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, Jebediah) at Blackbird Studios has captured the band’s growth in the most authentic way.

“It’s all about keeping it real,” says lead singer Alex Whiteman. “We wanted to create an authentic record that sounds like four people in a room playing their instruments. We didn’t want to go over the top with any weird sounds or anything like that. We just focused on the writing and the songs themselves. The overall feeling of Small Fry is probably a bit happier than our past records, which might be a sign that we’re happier people at the moment.”

Small Fry has that perfect balance—ideal for both late-night reflection and a rowdy pub session. Whether you’re reflecting or celebrating, the band’s ability to nail both ends of the spectrum is what’s made them such a crowd favourite.

Catch them live in 2025 on their headline Australian tour, where they’ll bring the energy and vibe of Small Fry to the stage:

2025 Headline Tour Dates:

Friday 7 March – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 8 March – Solbar, Sunshine Coast QLD

Friday 14 March – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday 15 March – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Friday 21 March – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Full ticketing details here.

Stay connected to Great Gable here.