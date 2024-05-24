Reviving Vintage Sound: The Audioscape 260VU VCA Compressor

This compressor excels with slow to mid-tempo material, making it perfect for drum busses and specific uses where its unique sound is desired.

Audioscape, a distinguished audio company from Port Orange, Florida, has earned a reputation for creating high-quality, limited-run remakes of vintage audio equipment. My introduction to Audioscape came a few years back in a studio where the owner was thrilled with his new V-Comp, an affordable reproduction of the Gates Sta-Level. Intrigued, I signed up for their mailing list, and now I’m here to review their latest offering, the 260VU compressor.

The 260VU is a VCA (voltage-controlled amplifier) compressor inspired by the iconic 1976 DBX 160, often referred to as the DBX 160VU due to its prominent VU meters. The original 160 was DBX’s first professional audio compressor, notable for its hard knee, which, despite initial skepticism, became prized for its distinctive ‘smack’ in handling transients and mid-range frequencies. The fast feed-forward design and unique harmonic characteristics set it apart from other VCA compressors like the SSL G bus or API 2500.

The DBX 160VU was pioneering, featuring the proprietary 200VCA gain cell developed by DBX founder David Blackmer. Although original units were affordable in the 1990s and 2000s, their prices have soared as their value became recognized, especially after endorsements from artists like Tame Impala. This created a market for a reasonably priced, high-quality remake, and Audioscape’s 260VU fills that niche perfectly.

The Audioscape 260VU retains all the beloved features of the original 160VU. It boasts a recreated VCA gain cell, RMS circuit, and uses new old stock transistors for an authentic 70s tone. Enhancements include a modernized power supply for better reliability and the replacement of the original’s safety circuit with a relay, which preserves the tone. The 260VU also features XLR connectors, replacing the cumbersome pigtails of the original.

Operating the 260VU is straightforward, with controls for threshold, compression ratio, and output gain. The RMS switch links the RMS detectors of both channels, while the VU meters, coupled with LEDs, indicate compression levels. This compressor excels with slow to mid-tempo material, making it perfect for drum busses and specific uses where its unique sound is desired.

The Audioscape 260VU VCA compressor is an exceptional homage to the DBX 160VU, blending vintage aesthetics with modern reliability. While it’s not suited for every scenario, its ability to faithfully reproduce the sought-after sound of the original makes it a valuable addition to any studio.

Priced at 1499 USD and backed by a two-year warranty, the 260VU is available directly from the Audioscape website