New Music Friday: Girl and Girl, Yung Milla and more

Beabadoobee, Girl and Girl, Lola Scott and more feature in this week’s edition of New Music Friday — comin’ right at ya.

As winter quickly approaches, we’re lucky that we can find at least some warmth with these New Music Friday heaters.

Spanning debut releases to long-awaited new albums, this week’s edition of New Music Friday isn’t to be missed. So rug up and whip out your speakers with these no-skip playlist additions below.

‘Call A Doctor’ — Girl and Girl

Given their burgeoning presence in the music scene, it’s almost hard to believe that ‘Call A Doctor’ is Girl and Girl’s first-ever album.

We had previews of the greatness to come with singles like ‘Hello’ and ‘Mother’, but the garage-rock four-piece outdid themselves with the remaining tracklist. Sweeping guitar epics, wry acoustic shuffles and spiky punk manoeuvres await you. Dig in.

‘Shine’ — Yung Milla

Yung Milla offers another helping of acrobatic bars and braggadocio on new single ‘Shine’. The pulsating rap cut comes ahead of ‘BRUTHAS’ the upcoming live collaboration Yung Milla is hosting with his brother and fellow rapper J-MILLA at SXSW 2024.

The sibling duo honed the live show in remote Aboriginal communities throughout the NT, and if it contains even half of the infectious energy of ‘Shine’, we’re in for a treat.

‘Take A Bite’ — beabadoobee

Taut guitars, twinkly piano and a cascade of soft vocals form the basis of ‘Take A Bite’, the new single from beabadoobee.

The captivating tracks sees the singer-songwriter revel in her desire for chaos, and is lifted from her just-announced upcoming ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’.

Due out August 16, beabadoobee’s third album was produced by Rick Rubin, so it’s not too early to say it’s already a smash hit.

‘Make Myself Happy’ — FELIVAND feat. Floyd Fuji

Naarm/Melbourne producer and songwriter FELIVAND taps Floyd Fuji for the collaborative single ‘Make Myself Happy’.

Carried by crunchy beats and a sultry R&b feel, the introspective track launches a call-and-response between the two artists, each questioning their own satisfaction in a relationship.

‘Only Miss U’ — Lola Scott

An anthem about the kind of breakup you just can’t seem to get over, ‘Only Miss U’ is yet another showcase of Lola Scott’s incisive pen and sonic versatility.

Fusing delicate acoustic moments with elements of electronic production, the Sydney singer-songwriter delivers a warm and shimmering single with as much wit as ever.

‘The Novel’ — PARK RD

Arriving just in time for New Zealand music month, indie-rockers PARK RD share their punchy debut ‘The Novel’, spanning singalong standouts like ‘Save The Planet’ and funk-hype single ‘Call Me Up’.

“It feels like its own little world,” the band said of the album — and it’s one where happy to inhabit.

‘Told you once’ — Blue Cabs

Lots of artists have recounted tales of growing up, but few have done it with quite such a carefree spirit as Blue Cabs.

The indie and post punk rockers deliver the feel-good factor on ‘Told you once’, lifted from their upcoming EP, ‘Ignorance Is Not Bliss’. Get swept up below.