South Park Features Lizzo in ‘The End of Obesity’: See Her Reaction

Lizzo, the undisputed queen of feel-good anthems and body positivity, found herself the unexpected star of a recent South Park episode

The notoriously crude cartoon tackled the ever-controversial topic of obesity in their special, “The End of Obesity,” and in true South Park fashion, it wasn’t exactly subtle.

The episode saw characters scrambling for the latest drug in weight-loss, Ozempic, but with insurance woes and sky-high costs, some were left with less conventional options.

Enter “Lizzo,” a fictional medication presented as a budget-friendly alternative. Instead of promising rapid weight loss, “Lizzo” promoted self-love and body acceptance.

Lizzo, ever the social media queen, took the whole thing in stride. She hopped on TikTok, feigning horror before erupting in laughter. “South Park finally referenced me, y’all!” she joked, clearly amused. But beneath the playful response, there was a hint of something else – a subtle acknowledgement of the episode’s underlying message.

South Park, for all its crassness, often throws shade at societal issues. In this case, they were poking fun at the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, while also highlighting the absurdity of miracle weight-loss solutions. Lizzo, a vocal advocate for body positivity, seemed to appreciate the satire.

Lizzo went on to express “I am really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck, to the point that these men in Colorado, know who the fuck I am, and put it on their cartoon thats been around for 25 years. I’m really that bitch, and I’ll show y’all how to not give a fuck, and I’m going to keep on going showing you how to not give a fuck. Oh oh oh. Lizzo bitch.”

By turning the tables and making “Lizzo” the champion of self-love, the episode inadvertently ended up amplifying her message.

Lizzo, in turn, showed her fans that you can laugh at yourself, stay true to your message, and maybe even win over South Park in the process.

