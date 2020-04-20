Matt Stone and Trey Parker have chosen their best and worst ‘South Park’ episodes

South Park is one of the most consistently brilliant shows on TV. Originally airing in 1997, the show has remained relevant and iconic throughout its 23 seasons.

Now is the time to catch up on the show, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone have decided to help you out a little.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have put together a list of their favourite and least favourite South Park episodes for your viewing pleasure.

The show’s creators and showrunners have chosen a list of their personal favourite and least enjoyable episodes for EW. To be exact, they have chosen exactly 15 of their favourite episodes and 53 that they would preferably erase from the archives. Parker was rather blunt in his opinion of the first few seasons. He explained he would like to “permanently erase anything before season 4. It’s just embarrassing to watch.” Therefore the entirety of the first three seasons appear on the list of the worst episodes.

Trapped In The Closet and the Imaginationland Trilogy make appearances on the best-of list. Parker personally believes the Imaginationland Trilogy is their best episode, “If I had to narrow it down to one favourite thing we’ve done, for me it was ‘Imaginationland’. We started it as one episode, and it wasn’t until the Monday before it aired that we were like, ‘F— it, let’s not end this. We’ll do a two-parter’. It aired, and I said, ‘What if we did a trilogy?’ I remember that Thursday morning writing every beat of the show on the board. It was the first time on a Thursday I stepped back from the board and the whole show was there. It felt so good.”

The incredibly popular Make Love, Not Warcraft also sneaks onto the best-of list, even though the creators were originally worried that the episode would be the beginning of the end for the show.

Check out the complete list below:

The Best Episodes:

Season two, episode 1 — Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus

Season eight, episode 1 — Good Times with Weapons

Season eight, episode 2 — AWESOM-O

Season eight, episode 14 — Woodland Critter Christmas

Season nine, episode 6 — The Death of Eric Cartman

Season nine, episode 12 — Trapped in the Closet

Season ten, episode 8 — Make Love, Not Warcraft

Season 11, episode 1 — With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

Season 11, episodes 10-12 — Imaginationland Trilogy

Season 12, episode 3 — Major Boobage

Season 13, episode 4 — Eat, Pray, Queef

Season 13, episode 13 — Dances with Smurfs

Season 15, episode 17 — You’re Getting Old

The Worst Episodes:

Season one-three, episodes 1-48

Season four, episode 5 — Pip

Season four, episode 8 — Chef Goes Nanners

Season seven, episode 8 — South Park Is Gay

Season ten, episode 5 — A Million Little Fibers

Season ten, episode 14 — Stanley’s Cup