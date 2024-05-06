SXSW Sydney Announces 2024’s First Round Lineup

From insightful talks to the best in music games, and cinema, this year’s SXSW Sydney has almost too much much awesomeness packed into one event.

Geoff Jones, SXSW Sydney Chair and TEG Group CEO, has shared “After the success of the inaugural SXSW Sydney in 2023, we are once again inspired by the overwhelming response from the creator communities to participate in the 2024 program.”

The first round of announcements introduces a stellar cast of speakers, including familiar faces like Rohit Bhargava and newcomers like Sofia Hernandez and David Warner. They’ll be diving into topics as diverse as AI and robotics, the future of work, and everything in between.

The Music lineup includes Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon, boundary-pushing triple j Unearthed alumnus Nick Ward, dreamy Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS, Eora/Sydney artist Total Tommy, 21-year-old vocal prince SAHXL, rising Marranunggu rapper brothers J-MILLA & Yung Milla, genre-defying instrumentalist Joel Sunny, Manila-based Japanese-Filipino electronic-pop artist Ena Mori, indie-rock four-piece Smol fish from Boorloo/Perth, UK-based duo HighSchool, rising Sydney R&B sensation Maina Doe, and electronic artist 404 from Seoul, Korea.

The SXSW Sydney Games Festival Showcase, happening from October 17th to 20th, 2024, has unveiled its initial lineup of games. Titles include Blood Reaver by Hell Byte Games (Australia), Curiosmos by Céline and the Darlings (Belgium), Demon Spore by DinoBoss (UK), DICEOMANCER by Ultra Piggy Studio (China), FRUITBUS by Krillbite Studio (Norway), Hyper Light Breaker by Heart Machine (USA), Mystiques by Lemonade Games (Australia), No Case Should Remain Unsolved by Somi (South Korea), Rose and Locket by Whistling Wizard (New Zealand), and Window Garden by CLOVER-FI Games (Philippines).

The Screen Festival has dropped a stellar selection of handpicked short films, featured works include Fish Tank by Wendi Tang (China/USA), Meat Puppet by Eros V (UK), Vivie by Hweiling Ow (New Zealand), and Make Me a Pizza by Talia Shea Levin (USA).