Jorja Smith Hits Australia This October for ‘Falling or Flying’ Tour

Tickets for Jorja Smith’s show go on sale Wednesday the 24th of July

UK singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is bringing her smooth vocals down under this October for her Falling or Flying Australia tour.

The two-time Brit Award winner and Grammy-nominated artist dropped her latest album ‘falling or flying’ (reimagined) on May 3rd this year following a string of captivating singles.

‘falling or flying’ (reimagined) is the second studio album from the musician, and explores her relationship to fame and stability.

The album has received acclaim from numerous critics, including Pitchfork who praised ‘falling or flying’ as “a sumptuous, earthy album that experiments more freely with genre than Smith’s music has before.”

Jorja Smith teamed up with Childish Gambino and Amaarae on a new song, “In The Night,” which dropped yesterday.

The ‘Falling or Flying’ tour will see Jorja Smith hit Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney this October. She’ll also be gracing the stage at SXSW Sydney 2024, joining The Grogans, Brandn Shiraz, and J-Milla on the festival lineup.

Sign up to early access to be able to score tickets during pre-sale this Tuesday (July 23rd 1pm). General release will go on sale on Wednesday the 24th at 1pm local time.

Tour Dates:

Tue 8 Oct – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Thu 10 Oct – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tue 15 Oct – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney – Presented by SXSW Sydney

Grab your tickets via Handsome Tours and listen to ‘falling or flying’ here.