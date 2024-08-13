The End of an Era: Bluesfest Byron Bay Announces Final Bow in 2025

One Last Encore for the beloved Blues Festival, as Bluesfest announces final curtain in 2025

After an extraordinary 35-year run of bringing to the stage some of the best blues, folk and country this fair land has ever seen, Bluesfest Byron Bay has announced its forthcoming closure.

The 2025 edition will be the final chapter in a story that has seen the festival evolve from a humble celebration of blues into a global music phenomenon.

Peter Noble, the festival’s driving force, has shared the bittersweet news, promising a farewell that will be as unforgettable as the festival itself.

Festival director Peter Noble, the visionary behind this behemoth, has confirmed the bittersweet news:“To my Dear Bluesfest Family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community, and the resilient spirit of our fans. But after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter. As I said earlier this year at Bluesfest 2024, next year’s festival will be happening and it definitely is, but it will be our last. To my dear Bluesfest family, I want to make it the most unforgettable experience yet. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is your last chance to experience our beloved festival.”

Expect a lineup that reads like a who’s who of music royalty. The first wave of artists will be unveiled in a week, promising a farewell fit for a legend.

So, gather your crew, and prepare for one last unforgettable experience. Bluesfest 2025 – we salute you.

Bluesfest Byron Bay, 17-20 April 2025.

More info in coming.