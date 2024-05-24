After a string of country-flavoured releases and dance floor gems, Y.O.G.A. (Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles) has teamed up with Nashville-based pop/alt singer AViVA on the new single, ‘Rodeo’.

Styles describes ‘Rodeo’ as his first full-on country song, or as he likes to put it “full balls to the walls” capturing the escapism and simplicity of the genre.

He stripped back his vocals and brought in AViVA for a fresh take, recording in Sydney by chance as their paths aligned.

“I’ve always wanted to go full balls to the wall country! ‘Rodeo’ is about it genuinely being my first rodeo. If electronic music is my trade, then country music is my cheeky passion. There’s an escapism with country music that you just don’t get elsewhere. It always reminds me of simpler times – some songs are straight up being about driving a ute and having beers with your mates. I guess it constantly reminds you that the little things in life are just golden. Normally when I sing, I stack like 30 vocals so you can’t tell what’s going on, but with ‘Rodeo’ I felt both terrified and empowered to go with a singular vocal lead. It’s not my comfort zone but it needed to happen. I wanted a female vocalist to sing the second verse, so I reached out to one of the most interesting and incredible Aussie artists in the scene right now, AViVA. She was on her way back to Australia at the time and by chance our paths aligned and we got to record in our hometown of Sydney. Immediately the song had that special flavour it needed and ‘Rodeo’ was ready for the world!” says Styles.

Produced by MSquared’s Michael Paynter and Michael DeLorenzis, ‘Rodeo’ brings together the best of dance and country, delivering a perfect dose of fun and feel-good vibes, making it an addictive track

