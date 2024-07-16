Nine Inch Nails and Dr. Martens drop limited-edition footwear collection

Dr. Martens and NIN have a lot in common, both have long been a staple of the alternative scene, and a symbol of rebellion and individuality

Get ready to stomp your way into oblivion because Nine Inch Nails have joined forces with Dr. Martens for a limited-edition footwear collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Downward Spiral.

That’s right, Trent Reznor and co. are giving industrial a fresh lick of paint on everyone’s favourite Docs.

The collection features three distinct designs, each a twisted tribute to the album’s bleak brilliance. The centerpiece is an 8-eye 1460 boot emblazoned with a black and white rendition of “Wound,” the iconic album cover courtesy of Russell Mills. For those who prefer a subtler nod to the era, a 3-eye 1461 shoe boasts the album’s “Crystal Teeth” design.

Completing the unholy trinity is a super tall 10-eye 1490 boot. This behemoth draws inspiration from NIN’s legendary live shows, where the band would drench themselves in cornstarch, creating a post-apocalyptic aesthetic that perfectly complements the dystopian themes of The Downward Spiral.

This collaboration is a match made in industrial heaven. Dr. Martens have long been a staple of the alternative scene, their boots a symbol of rebellion and individuality – values that NIN themselves hold dear. For fans of both the band and the brand, this collection is a must-have.

The limited-edition Nine Inch Nails Dr. Martens collection drops July 19th, so dust off your leather jackets and prepare to march into oblivion in style. Let’s just hope this footwear offering is a little easier to find than a malfunctioning lightbulb in a broken machine.

Head here for more info.