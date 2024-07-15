Tenacious D Banned from a Radio Show After Sydney Concert Joke

Tenacious D’s Aussie Tour Sparked Controversy with Pro-Trump Joke, and Kyle Sandiland is fuming

Tenacious D‘s current Australian tour has taken a turn for the controversial. During their Sydney concert, Jack Black paused the show to celebrate band member Kyle Gass’ birthday.

Gass, in a moment captured on video, made a seemingly lighthearted wish referencing the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former US President and current Republican nominee: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The response from the 9,000 strong crowd was mixed. While some laughed and cheered, the comment sparked outrage online.

On social media, the TikTok video of the incident drew criticism, with some calling the joke “disgusting” and advocating for a boycott.

However, others defended the band, with comments like “My respect for Tenacious D” topping the response list.

The controversy reached a boiling point when the clip landed on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. Co-host Jackie O teased the news of a celebrity making a pro-assassination comment, leaving Kyle Sandilands fuming.

Sandilands, known for his shock jock persona, was visibly upset. He declared Tenacious D, who had previously appeared on the show, “banned for life” for the “twisted s**t.” He expressed shock that the comment came from Gass, stating, “Those two seem like normal people, not unhinged lunatics.” Sandilands concluded by emphasizing his refusal to ever interview the band again.

This incident adds another layer to Tenacious D’s Australian tour.

While the band has yet to comment on the controversy, their remaining dates in Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide will likely be under increased scrutiny.