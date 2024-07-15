Kim Deal drops a brand spanking new gem ‘Coast’ produced by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio

Kim Deal drops the cruisy alt pop gem ‘Coast’ a solo effort with legendary producer Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago

Kim Deal, the legendary bassist and vocalist from Dayton, Ohio, is back with a fresh solo track titled “Coast.”

This cruisy alt-pop gem, produced by the legendary Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, is her first single released under her own name on the revered record label 4AD.

“Coast” has quite an interesting backstory. The inspiration struck in 2020 at a friend’s wedding, where the hilariously named house band, The Grape Whizzers, delivered a surprisingly melancholic rendition of Jimmy Buffett’s classic “Margaritaville.” Deal described the performance as having “revelatory levels of low self-esteem.”

But the song’s roots go even deeper. Back in 2000, Deal found herself on the unlikely island retreat of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Despite her admitted dislike of sun, sand, and water sports, she spent a rough off-season observing young workers glued to the WAM (presumably a local surf report) in anticipation of waves.

The recording process for “Coast” boasted some impressive collaborators. Legendary producer Steve Albini captured the magic at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. The rhythm section features Lindsay Glover and Breeders alum Mando Lopez, adding a familiar groove. Kim’s sister Kelley Deal lends her guitar skills, while the Chicago marching band Mucca Pazza provides a unique horn section.

Fans will undoubtedly recognize Deal’s work as a founding member of the influential alternative rock band Pixies, where she co-wrote iconic songs like “Gigantic” and “Where Is My Mind?” Following her departure from Pixies, Deal formed The Breeders, another critically acclaimed band known for their catchy hooks and raw energy.

While “Coast” marks her latest solo endeavor, it’s not her first. Back in 2013, she released a self-titled solo album, showcasing her distinct musical voice outside of band projects.

With “Coast,” Kim Deal offers a fresh solo chapter, drawing inspiration from unexpected experiences and collaborating with talented musicians. This is an exciting return for a legendary figure in alternative rock, and we are so here for it.