The NIMAs are back, and they’re bringing BARKAA, Jessica Mauboy & Velvet Trip to Darwin

Leading the pack with four NIMA nominations each are 3%, Emily Wurramara and Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) have always been more than just a night of trophies — they’re a full-blown celebration of Blak excellence, survival, and sound.

And in 2025, they’re returning to Darwin’s open-air Amphitheatre on Saturday 9 August with a fire lineup and a fresh batch of nominees ready to shake things up.

Live sets this year come from heavy-hitters like BARKAA, Jessica Mauboy, Troy Cassar-Daley, Velvet Trip, Emma Donovan, Kobie Dee, Kankawa Nagarra, and Eleanor Jawurlngali teaming up with Mick Turner (yep, from Dirty Three). It’s a lineup that spans soul, psych, country, hip hop, and the kind of genre-defiant music that lives and breathes deep in Country.

The nominations reflect just how wide and powerful the Blak music landscape is right now. Leading the charge with four noms each are protest rap collective 3% (for their furious, no-holds-barred album KILL THE DEAD), beloved singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara, and festival favourites Andrew Gurruwiwi Band. King Stingray and BARKAA aren’t far behind, each scoring three nods — because of course they did.

Over in Best New Talent, there’s a new wave of artists refusing to fit the mould. There’s the boundary-pushing brilliance of Miss Kaninna, the saltwater rock of Ripple Effect Band, and the high-voltage stage energy of Drifting Clouds, Tjaka and (again) Andrew Gurruwiwi Band.

And it’s not all about the industry names. The Community Clip of the Year category once again shows how music can carry whole stories — with standout entries like Kalkaringi School’s “Gurindji Dream Big”, Mapoon’s healing track “Breathe In Breathe Out”, and Warmun’s ode to Gija Country in “Turkey Creek”.

Troy Cassar-Daley summed it up best: “I first came to Larrakia Country at 21 and fell in love with the place and its people. I’ve got my guitar ready and songs to sing as we celebrate 21 years of the NIMAs together.”

Whether you’re up in the NT or watching the global stream on YouTube, NIMAs 2025 is shaping up to be a moment — a night of power, pride, and some of the best music this country has to offer.

The NIMAs take place Saturday 9 August at the Darwin Amphitheatre. Tix are on sale now. Don’t miss it.

AWARD CATEGORIES:

Artist of the Year presented by YouTube

3%

Emily Wurramara

Jessica Mauboy

King Stingray

Emma Donovan

Radical Son

Birdz and Fred Leone

Best New Talent

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Drifting Clouds

Miss Kaninna

Ripple Effect Band

Tjaka

Album of the Year

3% – KILL THE DEAD

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Sing Your Own Song

BARKAA – BIG TIDDA

Emily Wurramara – NARA

King Stingray – For The Dreams

Film Clip of the Year

3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Wata Mäwi

BARKAA – Ngamaka ft. Leroy Johnson

Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy

King Stingray – Day Off

Radical Son – Bilambiyal

Community Clip of the Year

Bulman School & Community – “Crocodile Style”

Bulman School & Community – “My Story of Songline Mata”

Bulman School & Community – “Strong Bala Wei”

Kalkaringi School – “Gurindji Dream Big (Kuni-jungkarni)”

Mapoon Community – “Mapoon – Breathe In Breathe Out”

Warmun Community – “Turkey Creek”

Song of the Year

3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Once Upon A Time

BARKAA – Ngmaka ft. Leroy Johnson

Emily Wurramara – STFAFM

Jem Cassar-Daley – Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

The Kid Laroi – GIRLS