Chappell Roan Reveals Secret Relationship

The pop princess has been keeping this under-wraps for 6 months

Chappell Roan has just revealed that she’s been in a “serious relationship” for the past six months, spilling all the details in a recent interview on the hit podcast Call Her Daddy.

When asked about how the relationship started, Chappell opened up about meeting her partner through a mutual friend and taking the initiative to make the first move.

Chappell shared that she had an amazing time being single, but now, with someone special, things are even better.

Despite her deep love, she reaffirmed she’s still a firm believer in the power of being single, encouraging everyone to take time for themselves before jumping into a relationship.

She also admitted that navigating love while being in the public eye is tricky.

“I’m scared,” she admitted on the podcast.

“I don’t trust anyone. I just think in my head, I’m like, any new person that I’m texting, I’m like, ‘I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else.’”

Still, Chappell’s openness about her love life and fame offers fans a refreshing look behind the curtain.

Watch here to see if we find out the identity of her mystery boo.