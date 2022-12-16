MUESLI have just released their new groove single ‘Internet Song’

Muesli’s exciting new single Internet Song dropped recently, taking you on a journey through the troubles people face within the internet.

After winning a national song competition run by Achieved Music, MUESLI spent two days at the famous Hercules Street Studios in Surry Hills (Sydney), recording and producing their single Internet Song with Tim McArtney from Pale Blue Dot Recording Company.

MUESLI’S sound is packed with waves of pop, indie, and crispy funk crunch, and the five-piece crew inserts vibrant portions of melodic beats with digestible doses of lively energy. This new Canberra band is filled with joy through their breathtaking performances and their unapologetic positive attitude and shine through their sound, putting listeners in a good mood and ready to dance.

MUESLI has been non-stop writing and gigging since they came together in November 2020. They’ve supported national acts such as Ruben Styles (Peking Duck & Y.O.G.A), Tim Rogers, and local bands Archie, Kirkland and Koebi Faumui.

Inspired by their heroes, such as Lake Street Dive and Vulfpeck, they are constantly writing and arranging new music. Since the launch of their first single in April 2022, Muesli has been back in the studio and has six more singles ready to release into the world.

MUESLI’s first single Hello Out There, was recently licensed by Visit Canberra to score Canberra’s spring national marketing campaign. They’ve also recently been nominated for Music ACT’s prestigious 2022 Independent Debut of the Year for their single Hello Out There. Winners will be announced at the MAMA’s just 4 days after their latest single is released!

Diving into their single, Internet Song the band brings to the surface all the inauthenticity and toxicity that is cultivated and maintained through using the internet as a coping mechanism for communication and connection. With self-reflection and accountability, the chorus lyrics repeatedly take the listener back towards the purposeful irony of the song, which is that in saying all of these things, MUESLI themselves are part of the generation and therefore part of the facelessness of the internet.

The atmosphere of the Internet Song oozes groovy, mellow vibes with an intricate driving rhythm section and a chorus that powerfully compliments the down-to-earth and relaxed verses and bridge. These intertwining sections form a composition that is beautifully balanced and potently powerful.

Lyricist, Luca Florez’s soft, expressively raw accent is a calming yet vulnerable take on the power the internet holds over connecting with people authentically. Both he and Lilly Begbie combine together to create beautiful and meaningful harmonies. Lily comes in strong in the chorus, pouring out an outcry that is full of desperation to be heard, desperation to feel her feelings. Harrison Whalan moves through the song with his groovy bass licks, that latch onto you in such a warm way. With Martin Magil on the keys and sax, we get the sweet taste of fragments of spicy funk and rhythm.

2022 has been an incredible year for MUESLI as they’ve broken out into the scene and accumulated a range of achievements.

Read below what these amazing musicians have fulfilled.

Playing 40 live gigs in 2022!

Nominated for 2022 Independent Debut Single of the Year (Winner to be announced on 13 Dec)

Played some of the biggest Local events in Canberra including Floriade Nightfest, Noodle Markets, TEDxCanberra and Live at the Brew Deck @ Capital Brewing

Released 4 singles across streaming platforms

Performed first interstate gig supporting RUM JUNGLE in Wollongong

Performed with Tim Rogers (You Am I) at Tallagandra Hill Winery

Hello Out There (first single) licensed by Visit Canberra for their National Marketing Campaign

These highlights are jacking up to be a huge list and we can’t wait to see what else they’ll be getting back to.

Check out the beautiful and groovy track below and keep track of MUESLI’s next move!

