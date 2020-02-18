Boiler Room have just unveiled the lineup for their tenth Sydney edition

Boiler Room have just announced the lineup for this year’s Sydney edition and the event will mark ten years of parties from the platform.

The event will take place at The Roundhouse on the 21st of March, featuring the likes of DJ BORING, Bambounou, Nazira, and more.

Boiler Room have just announced the lineup for their tenth Sydney edition, and it’s going to be a massive night celebrating ten years of parties.

Starting in 2010, Boiler Room is a music platform which has so far seen 4,000 performances, by more than 5,000 artists, spanning 150 cities. This year’s Sydney event will be the first in a series marking Boiler Room’s tenth birthday.

This year’s party will feature the likes of Australian DJ Ayebatonye, as well as French tech innovator Bambounou. Australian-born, London-based house producer DJ BORING will also be appearing, who first made waves with his 2016 Winona Ryder-sampling track, Winona.

Montreal’s Ex-Terrestrial will also debut his dreamy, ambient sounds at the Roundhouse. Sydney’s Merph will bring her expansive, genre-spanning selections, and rounding off the bill for her boiler room debut, will be Kazakhstan’s electrifying Nazira.

The event will be celebrating ten years of connecting music and culture to millions around the globe, and as always, will be broadcast live to the world.

Boiler Room Ten: Sydney will take place at The Roundhouse, UNSW, on the 21st of March from 7pm.

Final release tickets are on sale now. Head here for more info.

Lineup (in alphabetical order):

Ayebatonye (AU)

Bambounou (FR)

DJ BORING (AU)

Ex-Terrestrial (CAN)

Merph (AU)

Nazira (KAZ)