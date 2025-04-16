Fyre Fest 2 Postponed (Shocker!)

History repeats (because some people never learn)

Fyre Festival 2 somehow lasted even less time than its infamous predecessor, with Billy McFarland hitting pause before announcing a single act.

Organisers quietly emailed ticket holders yesterday, declaring the event “postponed” and issuing refunds—though no new dates were shared.

The fest was supposedly set for May 30-June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, despite local officials denying involvement.

McFarland, fresh out of prison for the 2017 fraud debacle, had promised “boundary-pushing” experiences but delivered exactly zero details.

Undeterred by his past (or logic), McFarland rolled out Fyre Fest 2 last year, selling tickets before confirming dates, locations, or lineups.

Fast-forward to 2025: another vague revival, another round of skeptical local denials, and another round of pricey tickets ($1,100-$25,000—no flights or hotels included, obviously).

McFarland claimed 1,800 “confirmed guests” and a lineup of “rappers, DJs, and athletes,” yet somehow forgot to name names.

“I’d be crazy not to do this again,” he said.

Spoiler: He is. And it’s not happening. Again.