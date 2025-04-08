Fyre Fest 2 isn’t what you think…it’s worse

The sequel is already going up in smoke

Billy McFarland’s Fyre Fest 2 is shaping up to be another flop—this time, it’s barely more than a 12-hour listening party for 250 people.

Despite McFarland’s grand claims of 1,800 attendees and 40 live artists, newly surfaced permits reveal the “event” is approved only for recorded music at Playa del Carmen’s Martina Beach Club, running midnight to 4:00 a.m. over three days.

And in another red flag, tickets are no longer on sale.

Local officials have already denied any involvement, calling Fyre Fest 2 rumours “misinformation.”

This follows Isla Mujeres’ earlier rejection, with Playa del Carmen confirming no such event is registered.

McFarland insists his team followed proper procedures, but with no live performances allowed and a tiny capacity, Fyre Fest 2 looks more like a sad afterparty than the luxury experience he promised.