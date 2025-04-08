Kurt Cobain’s sharpie masterpiece: Melvins’ Grunge-era van hits auction block

Grunge on Wheels

A piece of grunge history—the Melvins’ 1972 Dodge tour van, famously decorated by Kurt Cobain—will make its public debut on April 12 as part of Record Store Day 2025.

Dubbed the “Melvan,” the vehicle features a hand-drawn KISS mural by Cobain, created with Sharpie markers he allegedly shoplifted from a Washington grocery store.

The van will be displayed at Easy Street Records and Silver Platters in Seattle before heading to Julien’s “Music Icons” auction in New York on May 30-31, where sections of it, including Cobain’s artwork, will be sold.

This marks the van’s first public exhibition after decades in private hands. Previously auctioned on eBay in 2012 and 2018 (with bids nearing $100,000), its authenticity was later confirmed by Melvins members.

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic once joked about its notorious mechanical issues: “Gas was 99 cents… poor mileage wasn’t so bad”.

For fans, it’s a raw glimpse into the DIY spirit of the ’80s grunge scene—and a chance to own a fragment of rock history.