CBGB Festival Rises from the Dead for a One-Day Punk Blowout in Brooklyn

CBGB might’ve shut its sticky doors back in 2006, but its spirit is very much alive — and this year, it’s throwing one hell of a party
The CBGB Festival is back for 2025, co-presented by the OG crew (CBGB & OMFUG) and The Bowery Presents.
Mark your calendar: it’s all going down September 27 under the K Bridge in Brooklyn.
Unlike the old-school, multi-day chaos of the 2012–2014 fests — remember the Times Square takeover? — this one’s a tight, one-day rager across three stages, featuring a lineup that absolutely rips.
We’re talking Iggy Pop, Jack White, and the return of the Sex Pistols (yep, Frank Carter’s stepping in on vocals), plus The Damned, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, and a heap more punk royalty and new-school noise-makers like Angel Du$t, The Linda Lindas, Scowl, Lip Critic, and up and comers YHWH Nailgun.
Tickets drop Friday, May 16 at 10 AM, with a presale the day before. And for all you young punks under 25, there’s a sweet deal: 350 discounted tix for NYC locals go on sale at Music Hall of Williamsburg at noon on Saturday, May 17 — $73 a pop, a cheeky nod to CBGB’s birth year.
Basically, it’s a love letter to everything we love about punk — loud, fast, and 100% unpolished. You in?
CBGB FESTIVAL
Iggy Pop
Jack White
Sex Pistols
The Damned
Johnny Marr
Lunachicks
Marky Ramone
Angel Du$t
Cro-Mags
Destroy Boys
Gorilla Biscuits
Lambrini Girls
The Linda Lindas
Melvins
Murphy’s Law
Scowl
Teen Mortgage
Lip Critic
Pinkshift
Soul Glo
YHWH Nailgun