CBGB Festival Rises from the Dead for a One-Day Punk Blowout in Brooklyn

CBGB might’ve shut its sticky doors back in 2006, but its spirit is very much alive — and this year, it’s throwing one hell of a party

The CBGB Festival is back for 2025, co-presented by the OG crew (CBGB & OMFUG) and The Bowery Presents.

Mark your calendar: it’s all going down September 27 under the K Bridge in Brooklyn.

Unlike the old-school, multi-day chaos of the 2012–2014 fests — remember the Times Square takeover? — this one’s a tight, one-day rager across three stages, featuring a lineup that absolutely rips.

We’re talking Iggy Pop, Jack White, and the return of the Sex Pistols (yep, Frank Carter’s stepping in on vocals), plus The Damned, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, and a heap more punk royalty and new-school noise-makers like Angel Du$t, The Linda Lindas, Scowl, Lip Critic, and up and comers YHWH Nailgun.

Tickets drop Friday, May 16 at 10 AM, with a presale the day before. And for all you young punks under 25, there’s a sweet deal: 350 discounted tix for NYC locals go on sale at Music Hall of Williamsburg at noon on Saturday, May 17 — $73 a pop, a cheeky nod to CBGB’s birth year.

Basically, it’s a love letter to everything we love about punk — loud, fast, and 100% unpolished. You in?

CBGB FESTIVAL

Iggy Pop

Jack White

Sex Pistols

The Damned

Johnny Marr

Lunachicks

Marky Ramone

Angel Du$t

Cro-Mags

Destroy Boys

Gorilla Biscuits

Lambrini Girls

The Linda Lindas

Melvins

Murphy’s Law

Scowl

Teen Mortgage

Lip Critic

Pinkshift

Soul Glo

YHWH Nailgun