Mike White reveals this sex scene was cut from White Lotus’ finale

Mike White spills the tea on this scrapped steamy scene

The White Lotus creator Mike White just dropped a wild behind-the-scenes tidbit about Season 3—turns out, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) was originally supposed to lose her virginity in the finale.

In a cut scene, she sets her sights on Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), Belinda’s son, after ditching the monastery.

“She’s just like, ‘I need to have sex,’” White revealed on the show’s official podcast.

The rom-com-esque moment was axed for pacing, but it does explain Piper’s post-vacation glow.