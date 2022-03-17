Seth Rogan and The Lonely Island spoof film about Fyre Festival: Still in progress

If you’ve seen the Netflix documentary, you may have some idea about the steaming pile of garbage that Fyre Festival turned out to be.

Well, now it has been announced that everyone’s favourite piss-takers The Lonely Island are teaming up with Seth Rogan for a new spoof film.

Seth Rogan and The Lonely Island are still smoothing out all the details on their spoof film that pokes fun at the colossal failure that was supposed to be Fyre Festival, but confirm it is still underway.

Back in 2017 Seth Rogan took to Twitter to share “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG.” Inconveniently for him, the Fyre Festival royal fuck up had already gone viral.

Nevertheless, last week in an interview with The Daily Beast, Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island confirmed the movie is still under construction! Further details including release date are still to be confirmed, but we know it’s going to cause a few more cackles than the Netflix documentary (that was conveniently co-produced by Jerry Media, the agency responsible with promoting and covering up the mammoth disaster).

We’re hoping that despite the laughs we’ll get a slightly less biased version of events from the boys, although it may end up a little fantastical (which we’d also be A-ok with!)