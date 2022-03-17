Shaylee stirs a pot of emotions with third record ‘Short-Sighted Security’

Shaylee’s third record, Short-Sighted Security, is a twelve track expression of self-growth that boasts exceptional precision.

Power-pop multi-instrumentalist, Elle Archer makes her long-awaited return with Short-Sighted Security, an album that will simultaneously break your heart and fill you with an unequivocal sense of love.

Released under Archer’s pseudonym, Shaylee, the album takes influence from the highest calibre of music, citing The Beatles and David Bowie as inspiration. Still, the Portland-based artist delivers an authentic spin on textbook pop-rock that will be welcomed by fans of Car Seat Headrest, (Sandy) Alex G, and Cloud Nothings.

Archer, who is a queer trans woman, fell in love with music from a young age, playing in her school jazz band and church worship team as a teenager.

Since then she has crafted a sound of experimental sincerity, borrowing elements of classic pop, and introducing them to a world of palatable obscurity. In discussion of the new album, Shaylee revealed, “I’ve had so much time to grow artistically, it feels like a culmination of all the work that I’ve done up until now.”

Short-Sighted Security is a masterclass of melody that tackles themes of failing relationships, growing pains, and falling short of your goals of self-improvement.

Archer scatters a collection of bouncy, soft-rock numbers between the thematically heartfelt tracks – all of which deliver vocals that could hold arrows.

Despite the records approachable brand of power-pop, Shaylee doesn’t shy away from slipping in small risks of flavour, but on Short-Sighted Security, the risks pay off every single time.

Listen to Short-Sighted Security below.