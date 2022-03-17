Kanye West banned from Instagram for bullying and hate speech

Kanye West will finally shut up on Instagram… well, for 24 hours.

We’re all well aware of the beef between Kanye and Pete Davidson at the moment but shortly after comedian Trevor Noah commented on the situation, Ye hit back on Instagram and went way too far.

The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah commented on the toxic situation saying: “What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,”

Well fricken said, Trevor.

As per usual, any time someone defends Kim Kardashian, Ye felt it necessary to talk absolute shit about Trevor.

In an Instagram post of a screenshot (Ye’s screenshot folder must be stacked) from a Google search result describing Trevor as a “South African comedian”, Ye captioned: “All in together now … K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya,”

It may not be obvious because it wasn’t funny but Kanye was trying to mock Noah by using an offensive slur to replace the lyrics in Kumbaya.

A spokesperson at Meta told New York Post that the recent post, as well as the constant BS about Pete and Kim K violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

Ye is now banned from posting, commenting and sending DMs for 24 hours.