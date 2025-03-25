D.L. Hughley: Kanye’s A Genius, But Hate’s Inexcusable

Talent Can’t Justify the Hate

D.L. Hughley, the actor and comedian, has no time for Kanye West’s controversial antics, but he’s still giving credit where it’s due.

Speaking on TMZ Live yesterday, Hughley didn’t mince his words about Kanye’s infamous hateful remarks, especially towards Black and Jewish communities, admitting it’s hard to look past the negativity.

But when it comes to music, there’s no denying that Kanye is a straight-up genius—his talent is undeniable, even if his actions are less than desirable.

Still, Hughley isn’t buying the idea that Kanye’s behaviour is all due to the tragic loss of his mother, Donda, in 2007.

He pointed out that while grief can affect people deeply, it doesn’t usually give someone a free pass to say whatever they want and still thrive in the public eye.

D.L. also called out the hypocrisy in the way people selectively outrage over Kanye’s words—supporting him financially for years despite his offensive comments, only to turn against him when it hits too close to home.

Hughley makes it clear: there’s just no excuse for Kanye’s rants.

We’ll let you know if Kanye responds to these comments.